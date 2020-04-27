Music Venue Trust launches #saveourvenues campaign

The Music Venue Trust has today launched a #saveourvenues campaign to help 556 UK grassroots music venues it has identified as being at risk of permanent closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists will be performing ‘at home’ gigs in support of their local venues. Each venue will have their own fundraising page with a clear target of the funds it needs to raise to stay afloat throughout this difficult period. Once a target is reached any excess revenue will go to the central #saveourvenues fund to help the wider grassroots music venue community.

Find your local venue’s individual page or donate to the national fund here. Details of shows will be added to the events page here.