Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells revived for summer concert series

Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells album turns 50 in 2023. Starting the 50th anniversary celebrations early, the album will be performed in an “expansive” live show for nine dates at London’s Royal Festival Hall this August.

Tubular Bells – Live In Concert will feature musical direction from Oldfield’s long-time collaborator Robin A Smith, alongside a visual interpretation by Circa Contemporary Circus led by Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz, and a new scenic design by William Reynolds.

“It’s amazing to think that it’s 50 years since I started writing Tubular Bells, and I am touched that my music has reached so many people, all over the world, during that time,” says Mike Oldfield. “I have worked with Robin A Smith for almost 30 years, since we presented Tubular Bells together at Edinburgh Castle, through lots of different performances and recordings culminating in the London Olympics in 2012. When I started thinking about reinventing Tubular Bells for live performance with dancers and acrobats—and of course live music, it was Robin who I knew could realise this vision. I am thrilled that this is finally coming to the stage and I trust no-one more to reimagine my work in this way.”

After the Southbank run, the performance will then tour the world until 2023.

Tickets for Tubular Bells – Live In Concert go on general sale here on Friday (January 29) with a pre-sale from Wednesday (January 27). Prices range from £29.50 to £99.50 (plus booking fee).