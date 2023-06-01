Mick Jagger, Barack Obama and Debbie Harry lead tributes to Tina Turner

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Debbie Harry, Karen O, Beyoncé and Barack Obama are among those who have paid tribute to Tina Turner, who has died aged 83.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” the singer’s representative said in a statement today (May 24).

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

In a longer post shared to the singer’s social media, a statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner’s songs included “Nutbush City Limits“, “River Deep, Mountain High“, “What’s Love Got To Do With It“, “Proud Mary” and “Private Dancer“.

She had suffered a number of health issues in recent years, having been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. She then underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Turner began her career performing with her husband in the Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

She suffered domestic abuse throughout her marriage before she left Ike in 1976 and embarked on her own solo venture.

The singer won eight Grammy Awards through her lengthy musical career, and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist. She was first awarded the honour with Ike in 1991.

Mick Jagger said he was “so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner”.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

“We have lost one of the world’s most exciting and electric performers,” Elton John wrote in an Instagram post. “A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news.”

Debbie Harry shared that she was “benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner”.

“A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.”

Chaka Khan wrote on Instagram: “Tina Turner had an album titled BREAK EVERY RULE – that summed up her life & career. She did not let any “rules” or labels stop her. She may have left this plane, but her spirit & voice are immortal.”

Ronnie Wood described Turner as “the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family”, adding: “Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Barack Obama shared on Twitter: “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

