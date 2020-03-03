Mick Fleetwood’s Peter Green tribute comes to cinemas

Last week brought rave reviews for Mick Fleetwood’s all-star tribute show, celebrating the music of his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Peter Green.

But if you missed out on tickets, you’ll be able to watch the official concert film – starring Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, Jonny Lang, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey, Jeremy Spencer, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, Rick Vito and Bill Wyman – in over 500 cinemas nationwide on June 2 and 7.

You can book tickets and pre-order the deluxe box set of the concert here. Watch some rehearsal footage for the show below:

