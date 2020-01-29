Michael Kiwanuka, Caribou and Mac DeMarco for Green Man

Michael Kiwanuka, Caribou and Mac DeMarco have been unveiled as the headliners for this year’s Green Man festival, taking place in the Brecon Beacons, Wales, from August 20-23.

The festival has also snagged Lucinda Williams, Thundercat, Gruff Rhys, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Goldfrapp, Little Dragon, This Is The Kit, Parquet Courts, Richard Dawson, Lankum and Nadine Shah.

There are also plenty of exciting newer names in the form of Kokoroko, The Murder Capital, Sudan Archives, Vanishing Twin, Sarathy Korwar, Nap Eyes and Aoife Nessa Frances.

Tickets are on sale now over at the official Green Man site, and you can check out the full line-up below:

