Mercury Rev unveil new Harmony Rockets album with Peter Walker

Mercury Rev have announced details of a new album by their experimental side-project Harmony Rockets, featuring veteran folk guitarist Peter Walker.

Lachesis/Clotho/Atropos is a set of three serene improvisations, also featuring Nels Cline (Wilco), Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth), Jesse Chandler (Mercury Rev/Midlake) and bassist Martin Keith. The album will be released by Tompkins Square on September 14.

Despite both having long associations with the town of Woodstock, Mercury Rev didn’t cross paths with Peter Walker until recently. As Sean ‘Grasshopper’ Mackowiak tells Uncut: “I knew [Walker’s 1966 album] Rainy Day Raga pretty well, but I didn’t know any of the music he’d made recently. He said he had played harmonica when he left home at 14, so I wanted him to play harmonica. He also said he had played slide guitar during the ’60s, so we wanted him to do that as well. We wanted him to do stuff he hadn’t done in a while, along with the Indian and Spanish music he plays now.”

read much more about the collaboration in the next issue of Uncut, out next week (August 16).

