Memorial unveiled to rock pianist Nicky Hopkins

Funded by pledges from The Rolling Stones, Yoko Ono, Jimmy Page, Roger Daltrey and more

A memorial to rock pianist Nicky Hopkins – who played with everyone from The Beatles to The Rolling Stones and David Bowie to Ella Fitzgerald – will be unveiled at midday tomorrow (September 8) in Ealing’s Perivale Park.

Nicky passed away in 1994 and fan John Wood has been running a crowdfunding campaign to erect a permanent memorial to this musician’s musician, in the form of a park bench designed like a piano.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

The campaign offered the opportunity for pledgers to have their name inscribed on the bench and contribute towards funding a music scholarship at London’s Royal Academy of Music, where Nicky himself won a scholarship in the 1950s. Names that have pledged in the campaign include Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman, Yoko Ono Lennon, Roger Daltrey, Jimmy Page, Johnnie Walker, Bob Harris and Kenney Jones.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.