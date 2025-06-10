Talking Heads fans were left disappointed last week when (admittedly very spurious) rumours of a reunion turned out to herald nothing more than a new video for “Psycho Killer”.

But there is a silver lining. Today, David Byrne has unveiled details of his first solo album since 2018’s American Utopia.

Who Is The Sky? will be released by Matador on September 5, and you can watch a video for lead-off single “Everybody Laughs” below:

“Everybody lives, dies, laughs, cries, sleeps and stares at the ceiling,” says Byrne. “Everybody’s wearing everybody else’s shoes, which not everybody does, but I have done. I tried to sing about these things that could be seen as negative in a way balanced by an uplifting feeling from the groove and the melody, especially at the end… Music can do that – hold opposites simultaneously. I realised that when singing with Robyn earlier this year. Her songs are often sad, but the music is joyous.”

The album was produced by Kid Harpoon and arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. It features guest appearances from St Vincent, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, The Smile drummer Tom Skinner and American Utopia percussionist Mauro Refosco.

Peruse the tracklisting for Who Is The Sky? below and pre-order the album on various formats here, including a limited cantaloupe orange / strawberry pink vinyl featuring a lenticular cover.

Everybody Laughs When We Are Singing My Apartment Is My Friend A Door Called No What Is the Reason for It? I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party Don’t Be Like That The Avant Garde Moisturizing Thing I’m an Outsider She Explains Things to Me The Truth

Byrne will also return to the road with a brand new live show in support of Who Is The Sky? The touring band will comprise 13 musicians, singers and dancers, all of whom will be mobile throughout the set. See the UK/Ireland dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (June 13) from here; sign up for the artist pre-sale here.

03/03/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

03/04/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

03/06/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

03/07/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

03/09/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo

03/10/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo

03/13/2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

03/15/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo