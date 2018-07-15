Have a copy sent direct to your door!

Jimi Hendrix, Aretha Franklin, Soft Cell and Spiritualized all feature in the new issue of Uncut, dated October 2018.

Hendrix is on the cover, and inside, Peter Watts explores how Electric Ladyland channelled a righteous revolution 50 years ago. The guitarist’s closest friends and collaborators – from Eddie Kramer, Steve Winwood, Dave Davies and Robert Wyatt to Joe Boyd, Dave Mason and TaharQa Aleem – recall heavy times and even heavier jams. “The gate was open,” says one, “and with Jimi, there was always a plan.”

To celebrate a half-century of the album, we also present another 30 radical albums that shook the world, from The Doors and Miles Davis to Curtis Mayfield and Nina Simone.

Also in the issue, key players tell Graeme Thomson about the making of Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)”, a session that “changed everything” and unleashed the Queen of Soul’s full potential.

As Soft Cell release a new boxset, Marc Almond and Dave Ball trace their faltering steps from Leeds Poly to the depraved club scene in New York and, now, to a “terrifying” show at London’s O2. “It was sex, drugs and electronic rock’n’roll!” one eyewitness tells Stephen Troussé.

Back in orbit after a long hiatus, Jason Pierce tells Piers Martin about the obsessive, solitary process of creating Spiritualized’s new album, And Nothing Hurt – a record he claims may be his last. “I function pretty reasonably,” he tells us.

Richard Thompson returns with a new album, the raw 13 Rivers, and Tom Pinnock meets him for a tour of Hampstead and a trip down memory lane, taking in Fairport Convention, Richard & Linda and life in Trump’s America. “You can’t fail to reflect your own morality in what you write,” he says.

Meanwhile, Nick Mason answers your questions on Pink Floyd, his famous moustache, cars and cooking – “sharp knives and alcohol, what’s not to like?” – while Mudhoney take us through the best albums of their career and Candi Staton reveals her favourite records.

Brian Wilson, Mike Love and more reveal how The Beach Boys were creatively revitalized between Wild Honey and Surf’s Up, making some of the most glorious music of their career. “The Beach Boys would never be the same again,” they tell Rob Hughes.

In our Instant Karma section, we catch Paul McCartney’s Cavern show, and hang out with Harmony Rockets, Garcia Peoples and Big Red Machine, the new project from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Our reviews section features new releases from Low, Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, Anna Calvi, Dawn Landes, The Lemon Twigs, Paul Weller, Beak> and more, and archival treasures from Joe Strummer, Bobbie Gentry, the Trojan label and more – while we check out new films including Lucky, Yardie and Cold War and DVDs, Blu-rays and TV on Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and Samuel Fuller. In the live arena, we’ve got reviews of Rosanne Cash and the Hyde Park BST shows, and in books, Wayne Kramer and Mars By 1980.

This month’s free CD, Electric Wonderland, features 15 tracks of the month’s best new music, from Richard Thompson, Beak>, Low, Christine & The Queens, Spiritualized, The Other Years, Dawn Landes, Mudhoney, Oliver Coates and more.

The new Uncut, dated October 2018, is out on August 16th.

