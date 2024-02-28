Mdou Moctar unveils new album, Funeral For Justice

Mdou Moctar has announced that his band’s new album Funeral For Justice – the follow-up to 2021’s Afrique Victime – will be released by Matador on May 3.

PINK FLOYD ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

You can watch a video for the blistering title track below:

Advertisement

“This album is really different for me,” explains Moctar. “Now the problems of terrorist violence are more serious in Africa. When the US and Europe came here, they said they’re going to help us, but what we see is really different. They never help us to find a solution.”

Funeral For Justice was recorded by the band’s bassist Mikey Coltun over five days in a mostly unfurnished house in upstate New York. “I really wanted this to shine with the political message because of everything that’s going on,” he says. “As the band got tighter and heavier live, it made sense to capture this urgency and this aggression – it wasn’t a forced thing, it was very natural.”

Pre-order Funeral For Justice here.