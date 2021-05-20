Mdou Moctar releases new single “Taliat”, announces US tour dates

Mdou Moctar has released a new single, “Taliat“, and an accompanying music video ahead of the release of his second album Afrique Victime. You can watch the video below.
Afrique Victime is Moctar’s second full-length album, and his first since signing to Matador last year. It is slated for release tomorrow (May 21).
Moctar said in a statement: “‘Taliat’ means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that’s why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”
Moctar’s bassist, Mikey Coltun said of the song’s video: “It’s a one-shot of Mdou, [myself] and [guitarist] Ahmoudou actually listening to the song in the car. If you look closely you can see Mdou singing along.”
Alongside the release of Taliat, Moctar has announced a tour of the USA, with tickets going on sale this Friday (May 21) at 10am local time. The full list of dates is below.
September
3 – Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo
5 – Durham, NC, Motorco Music Hall
7 – Baltimore, MD, Ottobar
8 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s
10 – Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg
11 – Holyoke, MA, Gateway City Arts
12 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair
14 – Pittsburgh, PA, Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
15 – Columbus, OH, Ace of Cups
17 – Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
18 – Minneapolis, MN, Cedar Cultural Center
20 – Denver, CO, Globe Hall
21 – Denver, CO, Globe Hall
22 – Salt Lake City, UT, Urban Lounge
23 – Boise, ID, Treefort Music Festival
24 – Seattle, WA, The Crocodile
25 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
26 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
28 – San Francisco, CA, The Chapel
29 – Oakland, CA, Starline
October
1 – Pioneertown, CA, Desert Daze Pre-Party
2 – Los Angeles, CA, Lodge Room