Mdou Moctar releases new single “Taliat”, announces US tour dates

Mdou Moctar has released a new single, “Taliat“, and an accompanying music video ahead of the release of his second album Afrique Victime. You can watch the video below.

Afrique Victime is Moctar’s second full-length album, and his first since signing to Matador last year. It is slated for release tomorrow (May 21).

Moctar said in a statement: “‘Taliat’ means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that’s why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”

Moctar’s bassist, Mikey Coltun said of the song’s video: “It’s a one-shot of Mdou, [myself] and [guitarist] Ahmoudou actually listening to the song in the car. If you look closely you can see Mdou singing along.”

Watch the video below.

Alongside the release of Taliat, Moctar has announced a tour of the USA, with tickets going on sale this Friday (May 21) at 10am local time. The full list of dates is below.

September

3 – Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo

5 – Durham, NC, Motorco Music Hall

7 – Baltimore, MD, Ottobar

8 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s

10 ­– Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

11 – Holyoke, MA, Gateway City Arts

12 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair

14 – Pittsburgh, PA, Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

15 – Columbus, OH, Ace of Cups

17 – Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

18 – Minneapolis, MN, Cedar Cultural Center

20 – Denver, CO, Globe Hall

21 – Denver, CO, Globe Hall

22 – Salt Lake City, UT, Urban Lounge

23 – Boise, ID, Treefort Music Festival

24 – Seattle, WA, The Crocodile

25 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

26 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

28 – San Francisco, CA, The Chapel

29 – Oakland, CA, Starline

October

1 – Pioneertown, CA, Desert Daze Pre-Party

2 – Los Angeles, CA, Lodge Room