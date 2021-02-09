Subscribe
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy announce new Superwolves album

Watch a video for single "Hall Of Death" now

Sam Richards
Credit: Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy have announced a follow-up to their 2005 collaborative album, Superwolf.

Superwolves is out digitally via Domino on April 30, with a vinyl release to follow on June 18. Watch a video for new single “Hall Of Death” below.

Will Oldham (aka Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy) wrote “Hall Of Death” with Tuareg guitarist and producer Ahmoudou Madassane. The song features Madassane on rhythm electric guitar, Mdou Moctar on lead guitar, Mike Coltun on electric bass and Souleyman Ibrahim on drums. The video was directed by Sai Selvarajan and Jeff Bednarz.

“I love the challenge to write melodies for Will to sing,” says Matt Sweeney. “Struggle with that challenge too. Knowing that Will’s voice will elevate the melody makes me reach higher and dig deeper for the tune. Makes me want to match it with a guitar part that holds his voice like a chalice holds wine (or blood, or whatever is needed to live the best life). I also love singing harmonies and responses to this voice of his.”

Adds Will Oldham: “The chemistry comes from lives, lived separately, in which music is crucial sustenance. We listen with gratitude and awe, knowing that we belong in there. We construct our dream selves with the faith that these selves will have their chance at life. We know what we are capable of doing and just need each other’s support to bring the imagined languages to life.”

Check out the tracklisting for Superwolves below and pre-order here.

1. Make Worry For Me
2. Good To My Girls
3. God Is Waiting
4. Hall of Death
5. Shorty’s Ark
6. I Am A Youth Inclined to Ramble
7. My Popsicle
8. Watch What Happens
9. Resist the Urge
10. There Must Be a Someone
11. My Blue Suit
12. My Body is My Own
13. You Can Regret What You Have Done
14. Not Fooling

