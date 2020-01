Massive Attack have been confirmed as the latest headliners for London’s All Points East festival.

They’ll play Hackney’s Victoria Park on Sunday May 24, supported by Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Sevdaliza, Gaika, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor, with more names to come.

Massive Attack join previously announced headliners Tame Impala (May 23) and Kraftwerk (May 29).

Advertisement

Tickets for all days are available from the official All Points East site.