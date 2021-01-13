Subscribe
Mary McCartney to direct new Abbey Road documentary

If These Walls Could Sing will mark the studios' 90th anniversary in November

Sam Richards

Abbey Road Studios will celebrate its 90th anniversary this November with a feature-length documentary directed by Mary McCartney, entitled If These Walls Could Sing.

“Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road,” says McCartney. “I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place and I couldn’t be collaborating with a better team.”

The documentary has been produced by John Battsek, and executive produced by Universal Music UK’s Marc Robinson and Mercury Studios CEO, Alice Webb.

Isabel Garvey, Managing Director of Abbey Road Studios, says: “If these walls could sing. I have lost count how many times I’ve heard that said at Abbey Road Studios over the years. I can’t wait for some of these stories to finally come to life in what will become a timeless documentary.”

If These Walls Could Sing marks the first time Abbey Road has opened its doors to a feature-length documentary. More details of Abbey Road’s 90th birthday celebrations will be announced in due course.

Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Buy Now

