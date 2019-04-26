Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan doc gets Netflix launch date

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story also in select cinemas on June 12

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese, the new documentary about Dylan’s 1975-6 concert tour, will launch in select cinemas and on Netflix on June 12.

Billed as “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream”, the film is Scorsese’s second about Bob Dylan, following 2005’s No Direction Home.

The film will be preceded on June 7 by the release of Bob Dylan – Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings, a comprehensive anthology of music from the tour, stretching to 148 tracks across 14 CDs. It includes all five of Dylan’s full sets from that tour that were professionally recorded, along with recently unearthed tour rehearsals from New York’s SIR studios.

