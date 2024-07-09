Mark Lanegan’s Bubblegum to get the deluxe reissue treatment

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Mark Lanegan’s 2004 album Bubblegum is to be expanded into a 4-LP / 3-CD boxset containing 40 remastered tracks, 12 of which are previously unreleased.

The limited-edition Bubblegum XX 4-LP box contains a 64-page hardcover book with essays by Troy Van Leeuwen, Josh Homme, Chris Goss, Alain Johannes, David Catching, Greg Dulli, Duff McKagan and Brett Netson, along with studio notes and previously unseen photographs by Steve Gullick.

Bubblegum has been cut as a double LP and remastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road. The set also includes a remastered edition of Here Comes That Weird Chill (Methamphetamine Blues, Extras & Oddities) to which three bonus tracks have been added.

The fourth LP contains demos and unreleased tracks, comprised of outtakes from the Bubblegum sessions and tracks recorded, produced and mixed by Troy Van Leeuwen in various hotel rooms with Lanegan singing and Van Leeuwen playing all the instruments. As per Lanegan’s original wishes, the track “Union Tombstone” has been recently updated to include new vocal and harmonica parts by Beck.

“These hotel demo sessions were basically forgotten,” says Van Leeuwen. “When I heard the news of Mark’s passing, these memories started rushing back to me. I searched through my archive of drives and somehow magically was able to open up these sessions… The original rough mixes are a real time capsule that stands up to the 20 years that have passed. It’s a true gift from Mark to those of us who love him and his unvarnished expression of beauty.”

The original Bubblegum album will also be available separately as a double LP, with a limited transparent red vinyl version available via indie retailers and the Beggars webstore.

Bubblegum XX will be released by Beggars Arkive on August 23. For full tracklistings and pre-order details, go here.

