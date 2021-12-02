Manic Street Preachers share new Duets digital album

Manic Street Preachers have released a new digital album, I Live Through These Moments Again And Again: The Duets 1992 – 2021 – listen to it below.

The first in a series of Spotify playlists specially curated by the band collects together all of the guest duets from their 1992 debut Generation Terrorists through to this year’s The Ultra Vivid Lament.

The collection includes a live recording of “Let Robeson Sing”, which was once previously made available as a free download through the band’s official website. It was recorded at the band’s National Treasures show at the O2 Arena in London in December 2011. The track features Gruff Rhys on lead vocal and acoustic guitar.

I Live Through These Moments Again And Again also features a re-recording of “Spectators Of Suicide” from the band’s 1991 You Love Us EP with Welsh artist Gwenno on guest vocals. The song was originally revisited to coincide with the publication of the book Believe In Magic: The First 30 Years of Heavenly Recordings.

In addition to Manics single releases and album tracks, the digital collection also features James Dean Bradfield and Tom Jones’ Elvis Presley cover “I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone”, as well as Sarah Cracknell’s 2015 single “Nothing Left To Talk About”, which features Nicky Wire.

You can check out I Live Through These Moments Again And Again: The Duets 1992 – 2021 below:

Further playlists curating aspects of the band’s back catalogue will be shared in the coming months focusing on remixes and covers, each adding multiple tracks that haven’t previously been available on streaming services.

Meanwhile, Manic Street Preachers have been added to the line-up for Y Not Festival 2022.

The band will join headliners Stereophonics, Courteeners and Blossoms, along with over 30 other bands that recently joined the bill.