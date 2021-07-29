Subscribe
Manic Street Preachers delay their next album, blaming COVID-19 pandemic

Their 14th offering has been pushed back to September

By Anna Rose
Manic Street Preachers return with 'The Ultra Vivid Lament'
Manic Street Preachers return with 'The Ultra Vivid Lament'. Credit: Alex Lake

Manic Street Preachers have delayed the release of their next studio album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the cause.

In a post to the band’s Facebook page on Tuesday (July 27), they explained: “Due to a production issue relating to the global pandemic, Manic Street Preachers’ new album The Ultra Vivid Lament will now be released on Friday September 10th.”

Due to a production issue relating to the global pandemic, Manic Street Preachers new album ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’…

Posted by Manic Street Preachers on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The follow-up to 2018’s Resistance Is Futile, The Ultra Vivid Lament will feature previously released singles “Orwellian” and the uplifting “The Secret He Had Missed”, featuring Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming.

Speaking to NME about the latter collaboration, Manic Street Preachers bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire said: “It’s probably the most Abba-influenced track on the album, the piano track especially.

“It’s what we would call pop in our world – that glacial kind of controlled energy that comes out in something melancholic, but uplifting.”

The band had teased fans about the highly anticipated new arrival, sharing a list of nine potential song titles back in January alongside a message that read: “Album 14 progressing well.”

Originally published on NME
