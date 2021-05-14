Manic Street Preachers announce new album, The Ultra Vivid Lament

Manic Street Preachers have announced that their new album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, will be released by Columbia/Sony on September 3.

Listen to lead single “Orwellian” below:

According to the band, “The track is about the battle to claim meaning, the erasing of context within debate, the overriding sense of factional conflict driven by digital platforms leading to a perpetual state of culture war.”

The Ultra Vivid Lament was recorded over winter 2020/21 at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth and the bands’ own Door To The River studio in Newport with longtime collaborator Dave Eringa. It features two guest vocalists: Julia Cumming (Sunflower Bean) on “The Secret He Had Missed” and Mark Lanegan on “Blank Diary Entry”.

Anyone who pre-orders The Ultra Vivid Lament from the official Manic Street Preachers store will gain access to the pre-sale for the band’s upcoming tour – dates below. Tickets go on general sale on Friday May 21 at 10am.

New Dates

26 September, Newcastle, City Hall

28 September, Edinburgh, Usher Hall

29 September, Dundee, Caird Hall

1 October, Stoke On-Trent, Victoria Hall

2 October, Manchester, Apollo

4 October, York, Barbican

5 October, Glasgow, Barrowlands

7 October, Leeds, Academy

8 October, Portsmouth, Guildhall

10 October, Bournemouth, Academy

11 October, Cambridge, Corn Exchange

13 October, Bath, Forum

14 October, Bristol, Dome

3 December, London, Wembley Arena

Previously Announced

16 July, Cardiff, Arena (NHS workers show)

17 July, Cardiff, Arena (NHS public show)

30 July, Pikehall, Y Not Festival

7 August, Linlithgow, Party At The Palace

29 August, Alcester, Camper Calling Music Festival

10 September, Halifax, Live at Piece Hall

18 September, Jersey, Electric Park Festival