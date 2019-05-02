Mac DeMarco unveils line-up for Margate all-dayer

Thurston Moore, Aldous Harding, Amyl And The Sniffers and more

The line-up has been announced for Mac DeMarco… Will See You Now, a one-day festival taking place at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate on June 29.

DeMarco himself will headline, supported by Aldous Harding, Yellow Days, Tirzah, Thurston Moore, Amyl And The Sniffers, Girl Ray, Kirin J Callinan and Blueprint Blue.

Tickets are on sale here, priced at £36 (or £41 including all day access to rides).

