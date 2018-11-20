Lucinda Williams and Richard Thompson for Cambridge Folk Festival 2019

José González, Nick Mulvey, Ralph McTell and Tunng will also play Cherry Hinton Hall in August

The first batch of names have been announced for 2019’s Cambridge Folk Festival, taking place at Cherry Hinton Hall on August 1-4 2019.

Lucinda Williams will headline the festival on the Saturday night, while Richard Thompson will play a solo acoustic set. Other acts confirmed include Ralph McTell, José González, Tunng, Lisa O’Neill, Fisherman’s Friends, Karine Polwart and Lil’ Jimmy Reed. Friday and Sundays headliners are yet to be revealed.

As previously reported, Nick Mulvey is 2019’s guest curator and will play several sets throughout the weekend.

For more information and ticket sales, please visit Cambridge Folk Festival’s official site.

