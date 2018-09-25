Nick Mulvey to curate Cambridge Folk Festival 2019

Local singer-songwriter will also perform on the main stage

Nick Mulvey has been announced as the guest curator of next year’s Cambridge Folk Festival, taking place in the grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall on August 1-4, 2019.

He’ll select five of his favourite artists to play the festival, as well as taking to the main stage for his own performance.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Said Mulvey: “As a Cambridge boy born and bred I’m honoured to be the guest curator of next year’s Folk Festival and I’m excited to bring a flavour of the music I love into the mix.”

Mulvey follows 2018’s curator Rhiannon Giddens who performed three times herself and took part in debates and Q&As.

Tickets for the 2019 Cambridge Folk Festival are available via the official site from October 1.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.