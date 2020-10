Lucinda Williams, Drive-By Truckers, Samantha Crain and Colter Wall have been added to the bill for 2021’s Black Deer Festival, taking place at Eridge Park, Kent on June 18-20.

They join all the acts who previously reconfirmed following the postponement of the 2020 event, including Wilco, The Waterboys and Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian.

Check out the new festival poster below, and visit the official Black Deer site for more info and tickets.

