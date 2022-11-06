Subscribe
Low’s Mimi Parker has died

"Keep her name close and sacred"

By Michael Bonner
Mimi Parker from Low has died. The news was broken by her husband Alan Sparhawk on the band’s official Twitter account earlier today [November 6, 2022].

A remarkable singer in a remarkable band, Parker formed Low in Duluth, Minnesota with Sparhawk in 1993.

Across three decades, they released 13 studio albums, reaching a creative and critical peak with their last two records, 2018’s Double Negative – Uncut’s Album Of The Year – and last year’s Hey What.

Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. Last month, the band cancelled the remainder of their scheduled tour dates while Parker continued treatment.

