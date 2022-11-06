Low’s Mimi Parker has died

Mimi Parker from Low has died. The news was broken by her husband Alan Sparhawk on the band’s official Twitter account earlier today [November 6, 2022].

ORDER NOW: Bob Dylan is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing. — LOW (@lowtheband) November 6, 2022

A remarkable singer in a remarkable band, Parker formed Low in Duluth, Minnesota with Sparhawk in 1993.

Advertisement

Across three decades, they released 13 studio albums, reaching a creative and critical peak with their last two records, 2018’s Double Negative – Uncut’s Album Of The Year – and last year’s Hey What.

Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. Last month, the band cancelled the remainder of their scheduled tour dates while Parker continued treatment.