Low‘s Alan Sparhawk has announced details of a new solo album. With Trampled By Turtles is released through Sub Pop on May 30. Scroll down to hear “Stranger” from the album.

The album follows follows Sparhawk’s 2024 debut solo album, White Roses, My God.

The album was recorded at the end of 2023 at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota with Sparhawk accompanied by long-time friends and fellow Minnesotans, Trampled By Turtles.

Tracklisting for the album is:

Stranger

Too High

Heaven

Not Broken

Screaming Song

Get Still

Princess Road Surgery

Don’t Take Your Light

Torn & In Ashes

