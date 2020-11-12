Low, John Dwyer and Midori Takada for Le Guess Who? 2021

Utrecht-based festival Le Guess Who? have announced the first names for their next edition, taking place on November 11-14, 2021.

The festival’s guest curators are Oh Sees’ overlord John Dwyer; Phil Elverum of Mount Eerie and The Microphones; Colombia-born, Berlin-based experimental producer and sound artist Lucrecia Dalt; Japanese composer and percussionist Midori Takada; and clarinetist and saxophonist Matana Roberts. They will all perform live, with their curated programmes announced at a later date.

Among the other early confirmations for Le Guess Who? 2021 are Low, The Necks, Sessa, Alabaster dePlume, Bohren & Der Club of Gore, Mazaher, Spaza, Damon Locks' Black Monument Ensemble and Black Country, New Road, with many more to be announced.

Advertisement

Four-day festival passes are now available for €133 (incl. service costs) from the official Le Guess Who? site. Day tickets will become available at a later date.

This Friday (November 13), Le Guess Who? launch a TV channel to replace their cancelled 2020 edition. LGW ON will feature films and documentaries selected by 2021 festival curators Phil Elverum, Matana Roberts, John Dwyer and Lucrecia Dalt, as well as former curators The Bug, Moon Duo and Suuns. Also airing on the TV channel: previously unseen live recordings of festival performances by Mary Margaret O'Hara, Sun Ra Arkestra, Sons Of Kemet XL and Circuit Des Yeux, plus interviews and other highlights.