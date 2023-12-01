Lou Reed’s final solo album to be reissued on January 12

Lou Reed’s final solo album Hudson River Wind Meditations is to be reissued by Light In The Attic in partnership with Laurie Anderson and The Lou Reed Archive on January 12.

Originally released in 2007, the ambient compositions were initially created for Reed’s personal use, to accompany spoken-word meditations that his acupuncturist recorded for him. Over time, they transformed into music for Reed’s Tai Chi and yoga practices. Eventually, he crafted them into an album with producer Hal Willner.

“I first composed this music… to play in the background of life,” wrote Reed in the liner notes of the original release. “To replace the everyday cacophony with new and ordered sounds of an unpredictable nature.”

The newly remastered Hudson River Wind Meditations will be available in double LP, CD and digital formats. Physical editions include liner notes by yoga instructor and author Eddie Stern, plus a recent conversation with Reed’s wife, Laurie Anderson.

Pre-order Hudson River Wind Meditations here and watch an unboxing video below.