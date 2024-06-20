‘Lost’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan album to be released

A new album of unheard recordings by the Pakistani music icon Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan will be released on September 20, 34 years after they were recorded.

The ‘lost album’ — named Chain Of Light — was discovered in the tape archives of Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records, the label that signed Khan in 1989 and released a series of universally acclaimed albums with him throughout the 1990s.

THE NEW UNCUT COMES WITH A FREE, ULTRA-COLLECTABLE JOHN LENNON CD – ORDER A COPY HERE

Advertisement

You can watch a teaser for the album below:

The album is available on CD, standard LP and limited edition LP. You can pre-order the album here.

A feature-length documentary film Ustad will premiere in late 2025

Advertisement

Joined by his eight-strong party of singers and musicians, Chain of Light presents four traditional qawwals (Sufi Islamic devotional songs) — including one which has never been heard before. The recording was made at Real World Studios in April 1990, during the same time he worked on Mustt Mustt with Canadian producer Michael Brook.