Listen to The War On Drugs’ soaring new single “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

The War On Drugs have shared their brand new single “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” – you can listen to the track below.

The song is the title track from the band’s forthcoming new album, which is set for release on October 29 via Atlantic Records.

“I Don’t Live Here Anymore” follows on from the LP’s first single “Living Proof”, which came out back in July.

Co-produced by bandleader Adam Granduciel and Shawn Everett, the song also features backing vocals by the New York band Lucius.

You can hear “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” in the above Emmett Malloy-directed video, which was filmed in LA.

In a note accompanying the announcement of The War On Drugs‘ new album earlier this summer, the record was described as “an uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes — resilience in the face of despair”.

You can check out the tracklist for The War On Drugs‘ I Don’t Live Here Anymore below.

1. “Living Proof”

2. “Harmonia’s Dream”

3. “Change”

4. “I Don’t Wanna Wait”

5. “Victim”

6. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

7. “Old Skin”

8. “Wasted”

9. “Rings Around My Father’s Eyes”

10. “Occasional Rain”

The War On Drugs will tour in the UK and Ireland in April 2022 – you can check out their forthcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

April 2022

11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

12 – The O2, London

14 – 3Arena, Dublin

16 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

18 – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh