Listen to the MC5’s new track, “Boys Who Play With Matches”

The MC5‘s new album, Heavy Lifting, will be released on earMusic on October 18. Ahead of this, they’ve shared a new track, “Boys Who Play With Matches“, which you can hear below.

The album is the band’s first for 53 years and features the final recordings of Wayne Kramer and Dennis “Machine Gun” Thompson, who died in February and May, respectively.

The album was produced by Bob Ezrin and features special guests including Slash, Tom Morello, William DuVall (Alice in Chains), Vernon Reid (Living Colour) and Don Was.

Speaking to Uncut last year, Kramer discussed the album and said: “Live long and stay creative. This is my attitude. And this album continues from where ‘High Time’ left off. In that, I think it’s an artist’s responsibility to reflect the times they’re going through. And I think that we made an album that is in sync with where we’re at today and the challenges that we’re facing, and that carries a positive message.”

Tracklisting (CD/LP):

Heavy Lifting (feat. Tom Morello)

Barbarians At The Gate

Change, No Change

The Edge Of The Switchblade (feat. William Duvall &Slash)

Black Boots (feat. Tim McIIrath)

I Am The Fun (The Phoney)

Twenty-Five Miles

Because Of Your Car

Boys Who Play With Matches

Blind Eye (feat. Dennis Thompson)

Can’t Be Found (feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson)

Blessed Release

Hit It Hard (feat. Joe Berry)

Additional Tracklisting (2CD/2LP):

Ramblin’ Rose

Kick Out The Jams

Come Together

Motor City Is Burning

Borderline

Gotta Keep Movin’

Future/Now

Poison

Shakin’ Street

Sister Anne