Listen to The Cure’s new track, “A Fragile Thing”

The Cure have shared a second track from their upcoming album, Songs Of A Lost World. You can hear “A Fragile Thing” below.

In September, the band previously released “Alone“, their first new single for 16 years.

Songs Of A Lost World will be released on November 1 by Fiction/UMe as a 1LP, a half-speed master 2LP, marble-coloured 1LP, double Cassette, CD, a deluxe CD package with a Blu-ray featuring an instrumental version of the record and a Dolby Atmos mix of the album, and digital formats.

The tracklisting for the album is:

Alone

And Nothing Is Forever

A Fragile Thing

Warsong

Drone:Nodrone

I Can Never Say Goodbye

All I Ever Am

End Song