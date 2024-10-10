Listen to The Cure’s new track, “A Fragile Thing”

The Cure have shared a second track from their upcoming album, Songs Of A Lost World. You can hear “A Fragile Thing” below.
THE CURE, BRYAN FERRY, THE MC5, RADIOHEAD, KIM DEAL, PAUL WELLER AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER A COPY HERE
In September, the band previously released “Alone“, their first new single for 16 years.
Read a new interview with Robert Smith in the new Uncut – in shops from October 11
Songs Of A Lost World will be released on November 1 by Fiction/UMe as a 1LP, a half-speed master 2LP, marble-coloured 1LP, double Cassette, CD, a deluxe CD package with a Blu-ray featuring an instrumental version of the record and a Dolby Atmos mix of the album, and digital formats.
The tracklisting for the album is:
Alone
And Nothing Is Forever
A Fragile Thing
Warsong
Drone:Nodrone
I Can Never Say Goodbye
All I Ever Am
End Song