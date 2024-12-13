Neil Young has posted a Christmas playlist on his YouTube channel. Running to an hour and three quarters, it includes Young’s own material – including tracks from Harvest, After The Goldrush, American Stars ‘n’ Bars and Harvest Moon – as well as music taken from Seven Gates: A Christmas Album (later reissues as Christmas At The Ranch), a 1994 collection by his long-serving collaborator Ben Keith which featured Young alongside Johnny Cash, Nicolette Larson, J.J. Cale and others.

The tracklisted, as reported by Louder, is:

Greensleeves (Archives Volume II: 1972–1976)

Winterlong (Early Daze)

Hitchhiker (Hitchhiker)

Xmas Time’s A Comin’ (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Winter Winds (Archives Volume III: 1976–1987)

Heart Of Gold (Harvest)

Silver Bells (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

When God Made Me (Prairie Wind)

Ave Maria (Christmas At The Ranch)

Harvest Moon (Harvest Moon)

Les Trois Cloches (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Blue Xmas (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Old Man (Harvest)

It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Star of Bethlehem (American Stars & Bars)

Little Drummer Boy (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Lotta Love (Comes A Time)

Dreamin Man (Harvest Moon)

After the Gold Rush (After The Gold Rush)

Greensleeves (Christmas At The Ranch)

One of These Days (Harvest Moon)

Thrasher (Vol. 3, Boarding House)

Harvest (Harvest)

Away in the Manger (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Love Is a Rose (Homegrown)

Unknown Legend (Harvest Moon)

This Old House (Recorded live at Farm Aid 1985 with the International Harvesters)