Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke have shared a new single, “The Spirit”, taken from their upcoming collaborative album, Tall Tales – which is released on May 9 from Warp Records.

The video for “The Spirit” has been directed by visual artist Jonathan Zawada.

“The Spirit” arrives the same day as a special global cinema event, in which fans will be able to hear Tall Tales alongside its accompanying feature film, directed by Zawada, a day ahead of release – although dates may vary for certain locations.

The album is released tomorrow. As well as digitally, the album will be available in a standard black vinyl 2LP gatefold edition and as a limited special black vinyl 2LP edition including a 36-page booklet featuring images from the project and lyrics to all the tracks, designed by Jonathan Zawada.

There will also be both a standard CD edition and a limited special CD accompanied by the 36-page booklet.