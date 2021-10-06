Listen to an extract from Can Live In Brighton 1975

The mnagnificent Can have announced details of the second instalment of their ongoing series of archival concert recordings.

Can Live In Brighton 1975 will be released on December 3 on limited edition triple gold vinyl and double CD, both packaged in a gatefold sleeve with accompanying booklet containing sleevenotes by Can biographer and Uncut contributor, Rob Young.

You can watch an extract from “Sieben” below.

Following Can Live in Stuttgart 1975, this latest instalment has been overseen by founding member Irmin Schmidt and producer / engineer Rene Tinner.

Tracklisting for Can Live in Brighton 1975 is:

Brighton 75 Eins

Brighton 75 Zwei

Brighton 75 Drei

Brighton 75 Vier

Brighton 75 Fünf

Brighton 75 Sechs

Brighton 75 Sieben

You can pre-order a copy by clicking here.