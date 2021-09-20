Liam Gallagher reveals injuries after he “fell out of a helicopter” following Isle of Wight set

Liam Gallagher has revealed his injuries after he “fell out of a helicopter” on Friday (September 17).

Earlier in the day, Gallagher had closed the first day at the Isle of Wight Festival with a set that included a number of his solo songs alongside some classic Oasis hits.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday, Gallagher shared a picture of his injuries along with a post which said: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t [write] it.”

He reassured fans saying he was now “all good” before joking: “Who said [Rock n Roll] is dead. Keith Moon eat your drum skin out. C’mon you know.”

He then shared a picture of a bottle of Estrella with the caption: “What doesn’t kill ya makes ya. TUFF GOING.”

Gallagher also joked that he was going to use the picture of his injuries for his next album cover.

“Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x”, Gallagher wrote.

Earlier in the day, Gallagher tweeted: “Life is precious let’s make it happen.”

He added: “I’m not messing about we only get to do it once I’m coming in a mess I’m going out in style c’mon you know.”

He also called out to fans who had seen him at the festival, saying: “Isle of [Wight] you were bonkers I love you stay safe and remember it’s not where your from it’s how many coronas you can have while eating mushy peas LG x”

Gallagher played a number of Oasis classics at his Isle of Wight set including “Rock N Roll Star” and “Cigarettes & Alcohol” between solo hits “Wall of Glass” and “Shockwave”.

The encore was made up of “Supersonic”, “Acquiesce”, “Roll With It” and “Live Forever”.

You can see footage and fan reaction from that here.