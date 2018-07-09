Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham honoured with hometown festival

Redditch bash takes place on Sept 22, with all proceeds to the Teenage Cancer Trust

As well as the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin, 2018 also marks what would have been John Bonham’s 70th birthday.

John Bonham: A Celebration is a day-long memorial festival taking place on September 22 in his hometown of Redditch, where a bronze statue of the late drummer was unveiled earlier this year.

The festival promises “a stellar line up of rock/blues artists and special guests, all with a connection to John and the Bonham family”. The event will be headlined by Led Zeppelin tribute band Letz Zep, and also features John’s sister Deborah Bonham and her band. See the full line-up here.

Tickets are £25, available from here. All proceeds go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

