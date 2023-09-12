Le Guess Who? festival adds WITCH, The Necks and Low’s Alan Sparhawk

This year’s Le Guess Who? – taking place in Utrecht, Netherlands, on November 9-12 – has added the final names to its impressive line-up.

The four-day festival will now include appearances from Zamrock originators WITCH, Aussie adventurers The Necks, a solo set from Low’s Alan Sparhawk and the last ever European show by New York dance-punk pioneers ESG.

Other new names include Bala Desejo, Joanna Sternberg, Lost Girls, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Ustad Noor Bakhsh and Caterina Barbieri with Space Afrika.

Advertisement

They join the likes of Bitchin Bajas, Rose City Band, Bombino, Rhys Chatham, Bill Orcutt, Kali Malone and Richard Dawson on a bill partly curated by fellow performers Stereolab and Nala Sinephro.

A limited number of new day tickets will go on sale at 10am BST on Friday (September 15) from here.