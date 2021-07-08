LCD Soundsystem announce 10th anniversary reissue of Madison Square Garden farewell gig

LCD Soundsystem have announced a 10th anniversary repress of their long out-of-print vinyl boxset The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden.

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

The album recording is an unabridged version of the band’s near-four-hour farewell gig, which took place on April 2, 2011, at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

The same gig was also documented in the Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace-directed film Shut Up And Play The Hits, which followed frontman James Murphy over a 48-hour period, from the day of gig to the morning after the show.

Advertisement

The album finds LCD Soundsystem joined by a choir, string and horn sections – plus special guest performances from the likes of Win Butler and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire, Reggie Watts, the Juan MacLean, Shit Robot, Planningtorock and Shannon Funchess of Light Asylum.

First released in 2014 before going out of print, the five-LP vinyl boxset is being repressed by DFA Records alongside Parlophone and Warner Music; it is also being made available on 3CD for the very first time.

The album is due for release on August 6, 2021. You can pre-order it here.

The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden five-LP vinyl tracklisting:

SIDE A

“Dance Yrself Clean”

“Drunk Girls”

“I Can Change”

Advertisement

SIDE B

“Time To Get Away”

“Get Innocuous!”

“Daft Punk Is Playing At My House”

“Too Much Love”

SIDE C

“All My Friends”

“Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise (Excerpt)”

SIDE D

“Sound Of Silver”

“Out In Space”

“Ships Talking”

SIDE E

“Freak Out / Starry Eyes”

“Us v Them”

SIDE F

“North American Scum”

“Bye Bye Bayou”

SIDE G

“You Wanted A Hit”

“Tribulations”

“Movement”

SIDE H

“Yeah (Crass Version)”

“Someone Great”

SIDE I

“Losing My Edge”

“Home”

“All I Want”

SIDE J

“Jump Into The Fire”

“New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down”

‘The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden three-CD tracklisting:

CD1

“Dance Yrself Clean”

“Drunk Girls”

“I Can Change”

“Time To Get Away”

“Get Innocuous!”

“Daft Punk Is Playing At My House”

“Too Much Love”

“All My Friends”

“Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise”

CD2

“45:33 Intro”

“You Can’t Hide (Shame On You)”

“Sound Of Silver”

“Out In Space”

“Ships Talking”

“Freak Out/Starry Eyes”

“Us V Them”

“North American Scum”

“Bye Bye Bayou”

CD3

“You Wanted A Hit”

“Tribulations”

“Movement”

“Yeah”

“Someone Great”

“Losing My Edge”

“Home”

“All I Want”

“Jump Into The Fire”

“New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down”