Laura Marling’s new album Song For Our Daughter is out this week

Laura Marling has brought forward the upcoming release of her seventh album. Song For Our Daughter will now be out this Friday (April 10) via Chrysalis/Partisan.

Hear the single “Held Down” below:

“In light of the change to all our circumstances, I saw no reason to hold back on something that, at the very least, might entertain, and at its best, provide some sense of union,” says Marling. “It’s strange to watch the facade of our daily lives dissolve away, leaving only the essentials; those we love and our worry for them. An album, stripped of everything that modernity and ownership does to it, is essentially a piece of me, and I’d like for you to have it.”

Song For Our Daughter was produced by Marling herself, alongside long-time collaborators Ethan Johns and Dom Monks.

All of Laura Marling’s previously announced tour dates have been postponed, however you can instead watch her series of guitar tutorials on Instagram.

Look out for a full review of Song For Our Daughter in the next issue of Uncut, out next week. Subscribe here to ensure you receive your copy in good time.