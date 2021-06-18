Subscribe
News

Laura Marling has narrated a new Joni Mitchell documentary for BBC Radio 4

The programme marks the 50th anniversary of Mitchell's seminal album Blue

By Damian Jones
Joni Mitchell Blue documentary Laura Marling
Laura Marling and Joni Mitchell. Credit: Justin Tyler Close/NME / Getty

Trending Now

Laura Marling has narrated a new audio documentary about Joni Mitchell for BBC Radio 4.

The singer voiced Blue: Pain And Pleasure to mark the 50th anniversary of Mitchell’s seminal album Blue.

The documentary, which aired earlier today (June 17) and you can listen to here, sees Marling telling the story behind the writing and recording of the 1971 LP.

Advertisement

The record is also due to be reissued as part of a new box set – The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) – on June 25 to mark Blue’s 50th anniversary.

That release includes an essay from Brandi Carlile on Blue, which she calls “the greatest album ever made”.

Blue didn’t make me a better songwriter. Blue made me a better woman,” she wrote. “No matter what we are dealing with in these times, we can rejoice and know that of all the ages we could have lived through, we lived in the time of Joni Mitchell.

Marling recently reunited with Tunng’s Mike Lindsay to revive their LUMP project, with the duo set to release a new album, Animal, in July.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse, Altın Gün, Sly Stone, Grateful Dead, The Jam, Will Sergeant, Rodney Crowell, Sparks, Rodrigo Amarante, Lump, Jakob Dylan and PJ Harvey
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More