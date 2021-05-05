Laura Marling and Tunng’s Mike Lindsay announce new Lump album

Lump – AKA Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay of Tunng – have announced that their second album Animal will be released on July 30 via Chrysalis/Partisan Records.

Watch a video for the title track below:

Animal was recorded at Lindsay’s home studio in Margate, Kent. As with the first album, Marling would arrive in the studio without having heard any of Lindsay’s music. “There’s a little bit of a theme of hedonism on the album, of desires running wild,” she says. “And also it fed into the idea we had from the start of thinking of Lump as a kind of representation of instincts, and the world turned upside down.”

“We created Lump as a sort of persona and an idea and a creature,” adds Lindsay. “Through Lump we find our inner animal, and through that animal we travel into a parallel universe.”

Check out Lump’s UK tourdates below. The pre-sale starts at 10am on May 5 here, and tickets go on general sale from May 7.

31st August – Gorilla, Manchester

2nd September – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

3rd September – Trinity, Bristol

5th September – Patterns, Brighton

6th September – Scala, London