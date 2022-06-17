Hear Lana Del Rey’s cover of Father John Misty’s “Buddy’s Rendezvous”

Lana Del Rey‘s rendition of Father John Misty’s “Buddy’s Rendezvous” has arrived on streaming services – listen to it below.

The Blue Banisters singer-songwriter’s cover of Joshua Tillman’s Chloë And The Next 20th Century track was first previewed back in January. It was later exclusively released on a seven-inch vinyl as part of a limited edition box set of the aforementioned record.

Featuring piano, strings and saxophone, the alternate version of “Buddy’s Rendezvous” sees Del Rey and Tillman join forces towards the end.

“Whatever happened to the girl I knew?/ In the wasteland, come up short and end up on the news/ Hey, hey, hey, hey/ Whatever happened to the girl I knew?” the pair sing together.

Tune in here:

Father John Misty has also shared the official video for the original version of “Buddy’s Rendezvous”. The clip was directed by Tillman’s wife, the filmmaker and photographer Emma Elizabeth Tillman. Watch above.

Father John Misty will showcase his latest album on a run of UK and European headline concerts in 2023, which includes a stop-off at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.