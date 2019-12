Kraftwerk will headline London’s All Points East festival in Victoria Park, a 2020 UK exclusive for their 3D show.

Also on the bill for the May 29 date are Iggy Pop, Johnny Marr, Kim Gordon, The Orb, Anna Calvi, Chromatics, Grandmaster Flash, Jehnny Beth and John Maus, with more to be announced.

Tickets cost £65 plus booking fee and go on sale on Friday (December 6) at 10am from here.