The Kinks unveil Arthur 50th anniversary box set

Including Dave Davies' lost album and five unreleased tracks

The Kinks have revealed details of the 50th Anniversary reissue packages for their 1969 album Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire, to be released by BMG on October 25.

The deluxe box set features 88 tracks across four CDs, including five unreleased tracks and 26 unreleased versions. Listen to one of those unreleased tracks, “The Future”, below:

Also included are demos, alternate tracks, BBC sessions, new ‘doo-wop choir’ recordings and The Great Lost Dave Davies Solo Album, originally recorded in the midst of the Arthur sessions.

“One of the reasons the album wasn’t finished was because I felt The Kinks’ management and record company were forcing me too much,” says Dave Davies. “I felt very comfortable being in The Kinks and it seemed fulfilling to be part of a band. I didn’t really want for more. I couldn’t see the point.”

Ray Davies adds: “Hearing Dave’s songs again after all this time, I found them quite moving because they were like the backstory of what The Kinks were going through at the time.”

The new deluxe edition of Arthur also includes a 68-page book, a badge and four 7” singles – “Drivin’”, “Victoria”, “Shangri-La” and “Hold My Hand” – all reproduced with original international artwork. There are also standard 2xLP, 2xCD and digital versions available.

Pre-order the Arthur reissue here and check out the deluxe edition tracklisting below:

DISC ONE

ORIGINAL STEREO ALBUM, 2019 REMASTER

1. Victoria (Stereo)

2. Yes Sir, No Sir (Stereo)

3. Some Mother’s Son (Stereo)

4. Drivin’ (Stereo)

5. Brainwashed (Stereo)

6. Australia (Stereo)

7. Shangri-La (Stereo)

8. Mr. Churchill Says (Stereo)

9. She’s Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina (Stereo)

10. Young And Innocent Days (Stereo)

11. Nothing To Say (Stereo)

12. Arthur (Stereo)

Bonus Tracks

13. Plastic Man (Stereo)

14. Victoria (Alternate Stereo Mix)

15. Yes Sir, No Sir (Alternate Stereo Mix)

16. Drivin’ (Alternate Stereo Mix)

17. Brainwashed (Alternate Stereo Mix)

18. Australia (Alternate Stereo Mix)

19. Shangri-La (Alternate Stereo Mix)

DISC TWO

ORIGINAL MONO ALBUM, 2019 REMASTER

1. Victoria (Mono)

2. Yes Sir, No Sir (Mono)

3. Some Mother’s Son (Mono)

4. Drivin’ (Mono)

5. Brainwashed (Mono)

6. Australia (Mono)

7. Shangri-La (Mono)

8. Mr. Churchill Says (Mono)

9. She’s Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina (Mono)

10. Young And Innocent Days (Mono)

11. Nothing To Say (Mono)

12. Arthur (Mono)

Bonus Tracks

13. Plastic Man (Mono)

14. King Kong (Mono)

15. Victoria (Alternate Mono Mix)

16. Australia (Alternate Mono Acetate Mix)

17. Shangri-La (Alternate Mono Mix)

18. She’s Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina (Alternate Mono Mix)

19. Australia (Australian Mono Single Mix/Edit)

DISC THREE

THE GREAT LOST DAVE DAVIES ALBUM PLUS

1. This Man He Weeps Tonight (Stereo)

2. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (Stereo)

3. Hold My Hand (Stereo)

4. Do You Wish To Be A Man? (Stereo)

5. Are You Ready? (Stereo)

6. Creeping Jean (Stereo)

7. I’m Crying (Stereo)

8. Lincoln County (Stereo)

9. Mr. Shoemaker’s Daughter (Stereo)

10. Mr. Reporter (Stereo)

11. Groovy Movies (Stereo)

12. There Is No Life Without Love (Stereo)

Bonus Tracks

13. Lincoln County (Mono Single Mix/Edit)

14. There Is No Life Without Love (Mono)

15. Hold My Hand (Mono)

16. Creeping Jean (Mono Single Mix/Edit)

17. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (Mono)

18. This Man He Weeps Tonight (Mono)

19. Mr. Shoemaker’s Daughter (Alternate Stereo Mix)

20. Mr. Reporter (Alternate Stereo Mix)

21. Groovy Movies (Alternate Stereo Mix)

22. Lincoln County (Acoustic Mix)

23. Hold My Hand (Alternate Take)

DISC FOUR

DEMOS, REHEARSALS, BBC & REMIXES

Part 1

1. Arthur’s Journey (Introduction)

2. Australia (2019 Mix)

3. Home Demos Medley, 1969: Arthur / Victoria / Some Mother’s Son / Drivin’ /

Brainwashed / Mr. Churchill Says (TV Premix)

Part 2

4. Shangri-La (2019 Mix)

5. My Big Sister (Theatrical Version)

6. Stevenage (Theatrical Version)

7. Space (Theatrical Version) (Full Version)

8. The Future (Doo-Wop Version)

9. Arthur (Doo-Wop Version)

Part 3

10. The Virgin Soldiers March

11. Soldiers Coming Home (Instrumental)

12. King Kong (BBC Mix)

13. Victoria (Ray Davies & Band With The DR Symphony & Vocal Ensemble) (Stereo)

14. Arthur (BBC Mix)

