Kate Bush coloured vinyl reissues announced

Kate Bush‘s studio albums are being re-released through her new label The state51 Conspiracy on vinyl and CD, with special coloured vinyl editions being available via independent record shops.

The Kick Inside (1978), Lionheart (1978), Never For Ever (1980), The Dreaming (1982), Hounds of Love (1985), The Sensual World (1989), The Red Shoes (1993), Aerial (2005), Director’s Cut (2011) and 50 Words For Snow (2011) are released on November 20, featuring the 2018 remastering by Bush and James Guthrie.

The ‘indie editions’ are pressed on coloured vinyl which is sympathetic to the original album artwork. They feature new label designs and special OBI strips.

“It’s very exciting to see people appreciating the physical presence of an album released on vinyl,” says Bush. “It’s how it’s always been for me, especially when I was a teenager. The whole buzz of the record store was part of the experience. Buying an album was an event.”

The Kick Inside, Lionheart and Never For Ever are US-only releases. These reissues don’t include the reported “special presentation” of Hounds Of Love, which suggests that’s been held back.