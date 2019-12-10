Jonathan Wilson announces new album, Dixie Blur

Jonathan Wilson has announced that his new album Dixie Blur will be released by Bella Union on March 6.

Dixie Blur was recorded at Cowboy Jack Clement’s Sound Emporium Studio in Nashville and mixed at Jackson Browne’s Groovemasters Studio. Unlike Wilson’s previous three albums on which he played most of the instruments himself, this one was recorded primarily live by musicians including Mark O’Connor (fiddle), Kenny Vaughan (guitar) Dennis Crouch (bass), Russ Pahl (pedal steel) and Jim Hoke (harmonica, woodwinds), Jon Radford (drums), and Drew Erickson (keyboards).

Listen to a new track from it, “Korean Tea”, below:

You can pre-order Dixie Blur here, and check out Jonathan Wilson’s European tourdates below:

Friday 27th March – Amsterdam – Het Zonnehuis

Saturday 28th March – Maastricht, NL – Muziekgieterij

Sunday 29th March – Paris, FR – Trabendo

Tuesday 31st March – Copenhagen, DE – Lille Vega

Wednesday 1st April – Oslo, NO – Centrum Scene

Thursday 2nd April – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan

Friday 3rd April – Gothenberg, SE – Pustervik

Sunday 5th April – Berlin, DE – Silent Green

Monday 6th April – Brussels, BE – Botanique / Rotonde

Wednesday 8th April – London, UK – Lafayette