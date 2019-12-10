Subscribe
Jonathan Wilson announces new album, Dixie Blur

Plus a European tour for the spring

Sam Richards
Credit: Louis Rodiger

Jonathan Wilson has announced that his new album Dixie Blur will be released by Bella Union on March 6.

Dixie Blur was recorded at Cowboy Jack Clement’s Sound Emporium Studio in Nashville and mixed at Jackson Browne’s Groovemasters Studio. Unlike Wilson’s previous three albums on which he played most of the instruments himself, this one was recorded primarily live by musicians including Mark O’Connor (fiddle), Kenny Vaughan (guitar) Dennis Crouch (bass), Russ Pahl (pedal steel) and Jim Hoke (harmonica, woodwinds), Jon Radford (drums), and Drew Erickson (keyboards).

Listen to a new track from it, “Korean Tea”, below:

You can pre-order Dixie Blur here, and check out Jonathan Wilson’s European tourdates below:

Friday 27th March – Amsterdam – Het Zonnehuis
Saturday 28th March – Maastricht, NL – Muziekgieterij
Sunday 29th March – Paris, FR – Trabendo
Tuesday 31st March – Copenhagen, DE – Lille Vega
Wednesday 1st April – Oslo, NO – Centrum Scene
Thursday 2nd April – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan
Friday 3rd April – Gothenberg, SE – Pustervik
Sunday 5th April – Berlin, DE – Silent Green
Monday 6th April – Brussels, BE – Botanique / Rotonde
Wednesday 8th April – London, UK – Lafayette

