Jonathan Richman announces Just A Spark, On Journey From Dark

Jonathan Richman has announced details of a new project.

Just A Spark, On Journey From Dark begins online from September 1.

According to Pitchfork, the new project will feature music, poetry, interviews and more, with guest musical appearances.

The series launches on Richman’s Bandcamp page (via Blue Arrow Records).

Richman released his last solo album, SA, in 2018. Earlier this month, he reissued his fourth solo album I, Jonathan on vinyl for the first time earlier this month.