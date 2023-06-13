Join us for the streaming premier of Naomi Yang’s film, Never Be A Punching Bag For Nobody

We’re delighted to co-host the streaming premier of Naomi Yang’s directorial debut, Never Be A Punchbag For Nobody.

Best known for her work with Galaxie 500 and Damon & Naomi, for the last 10 years or so, Yang has been busy developing another strand to her career – directing promo videos for artists including Julia Holter, Steve Gunn and Meg Baird. Now she’s made the leap into full-length features with this documentary about forgotten histories in her Boston hometown.

In Never Be A Punchbag For Nobody, an East Boston boxing gym becomes a symbol of the resilience of people and places facing erasure from gentrification. Equally affecting are Yang’s reflections on the violence in her family growing up and the lessons she learns in that humble gym about claiming space and punching back.

The premier takes place this Friday – June 16 – at 19:00 GMT. Tickets cost £11.93 (or $15) for a 48 period. Click on Pre-Order in the top right hand of the screen below to find out more.

The comedian Stewart Lee has recorded an exclusive online Q&A with Yang, which will be available as a bonus along with the film.

Meanwhile, Yang’s soundtrack to the film is also available to digitally from Bandcamp. You can also hear “Boxing And The City“, from the soundtrack, on Now Playing – the free CD available with this month’s issue of Uncut.

<a href="https://damonandnaomi.bandcamp.com/album/never-be-a-punching-bag-for-nobody-original-soundtrack">Never Be A Punching Bag for Nobody (Original Soundtrack) by Naomi Yang</a>