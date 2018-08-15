John & Yoko’s Imagine film re-released with unseen footage

It's back in cinemas on September 18

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s impressionistic visual interpretation of the Imagine album is to be re-shown in select cinemas on September 18.

Originally released in 1972, the 81-minute film featured amateur video footage of the couple at home in Tittenhurst Park and in New York City, as well as mingling with celebrities such as Andy Warhol and Fred Astaire, set to the entire tracklisting of Imagine and a few songs from Ono’s 1971 album Fly.

Imagine has now been extended by 15 minutes to include never-before-released footage of Lennon playing “How Do You Sleep?” and “Oh My Love” with his band, which featured George Harrison, Nicky Hopkins, Alan White and Klaus Voormann. The soundtrack has been remixed and remastered in Dolby Atmos and 7.1 surround sound.

Watch the Imagine trailer below and find out where you can see the film here.

